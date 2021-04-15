CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

