Chrono.tech Reaches Market Cap of $10.34 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $10.34 million and $16,251.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $14.56 or 0.00023188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00739271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00038068 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

