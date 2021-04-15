Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of KDNY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,852. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $607.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.