China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 471,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CHPXF stock remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

