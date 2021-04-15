Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.
NYSE KMB opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
