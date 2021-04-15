Chicago Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $520.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

