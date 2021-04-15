Chicago Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $347.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.57 and its 200 day moving average is $294.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

