Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $271.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $147.37 and a 52 week high of $276.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

