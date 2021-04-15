Chicago Capital LLC Has $937,000 Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.39.

NYSE:BURL opened at $325.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.50 and its 200 day moving average is $249.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.03 and a 12 month high of $330.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

