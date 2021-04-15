Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $502.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $486.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after acquiring an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after acquiring an additional 297,393 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,874. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $139.26.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.