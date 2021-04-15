ChartEx (CHART) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64,756.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $64,756.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00274838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00743397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,590.99 or 0.99201431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.00837511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

