Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,126 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,223 shares of company stock worth $11,993,753 in the last ninety days.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

