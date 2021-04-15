Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,387 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after buying an additional 111,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 209,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 414.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 470,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

