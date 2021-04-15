Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of EchoStar worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

SATS stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

