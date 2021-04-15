Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,587 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SolarWinds worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.