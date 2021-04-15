Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 27,542 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OII. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.