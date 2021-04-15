CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.56.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $12,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,182. CGI has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

