Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 397,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,093,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 371,560 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

VIV opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

