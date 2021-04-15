Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 419,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 315,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8,605.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 474,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 469,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 414,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.