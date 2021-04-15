Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMO. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

