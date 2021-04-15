Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.