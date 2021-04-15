Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 15,561 BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 131.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.42 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $9.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

