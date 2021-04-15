Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $93.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

