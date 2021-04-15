Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.95 Million

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post sales of $795.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $753.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $838.89 million. Century Communities posted sales of $602.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of CCS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.59. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,890. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $67.95.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.