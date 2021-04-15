Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.