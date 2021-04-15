Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at $65,488,787.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,130 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $104,762.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 868,759 shares in the company, valued at $80,542,646.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,131 shares of company stock valued at $560,162 in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

