Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.08 on Monday. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

