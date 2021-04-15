Centric Wealth Management Trims Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 60.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $10,037,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,275,000.

BCO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,038. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.72 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

