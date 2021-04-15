Centric Wealth Management Has $751,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $887,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,333,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 47,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,400,266. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.