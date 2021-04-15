Centric Wealth Management Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 217,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $209.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

