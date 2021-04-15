Centric Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.60% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

