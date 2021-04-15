CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Trading Up 0.6%

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.15). 116,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 256,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.30 ($1.14).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.58 million and a P/E ratio of -26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

