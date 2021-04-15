Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 3.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 20,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,812,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

