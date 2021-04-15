Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.42.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.01 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7207571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

