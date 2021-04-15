Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

