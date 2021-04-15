Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Celcuity stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 114,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,445. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Celcuity worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

