CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.68

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.68 and traded as high as C$70.57. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$69.85, with a volume of 228,681 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82. The stock has a market cap of C$12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.79.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$531,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,268,133. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at C$637,938. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

