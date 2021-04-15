CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.05

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.05 and last traded at $81.91, with a volume of 68662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

