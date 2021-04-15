Catalent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,210 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,563 shares of company stock worth $8,079,251 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

