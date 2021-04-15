Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.39. The stock had a trading volume of 208,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,839. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average is $191.69. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $221.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

