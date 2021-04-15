Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARV stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

