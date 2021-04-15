carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CSXXY traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

