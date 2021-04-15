Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.39 million, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

