Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $40,000 in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BGFV opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,229. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.