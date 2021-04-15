Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $38,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $422.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.95 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.