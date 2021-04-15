Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post ($1.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.80). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($3.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.