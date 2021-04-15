Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $337.53 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $339.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

