Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $156.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

