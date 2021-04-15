Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $551,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.