Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $219.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.09.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.