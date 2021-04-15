CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $153.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $129.62 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

