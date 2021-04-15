CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $153.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $129.62 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
